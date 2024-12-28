Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Daughter Lara's Face Revealed As Baby John Actor Jets Off For New Year Vacation

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted at the Mumbai airport on December 28. The couple was accompanied by their infant daughter- Lara. The couple has refrained from revealing their daughter's face in media till now, but in their airport appearance, her face can be seen briefly.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal daughter's face revealed

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were spotted at the Mumbai airport, preparing for a special family getaway as they kicked off their daughter Lara's first-ever New Year vacation. The family of three looked picture-perfect as they departed, with Lara bundled in her mother's arms, as she embarked on her first holiday celebration. The Dhawan family was seen making their way through the airport on December 28, 2024, as the paparazzi snapped their departure.

Varun, known for his impeccable style, was casually dressed in a black t-shirt, grey pants, and a black jacket, pairing the look with red and black shoes. Adding a holiday vibe to his outfit, he wore a beanie and sunglasses, carrying a backpack that completed his laid-back airport look. Natasha wore a dark brown co-ord set and was seen lovingly holding their daughter Lara, who looked adorable in a white outfit.

Inside Varun Dhawan's Christmas celebration with his family

Earlier this week, Varun Dhawan had treated fans to an adorable glimpse of his family during Christmas. The actor shared a cosy moment with Natasha and Lara, sitting by their Christmas tree, with Varun's pet dog Joey by his side. Natasha held Lara, who was dressed in a red dress and a cute Santa headband, while Varun shared the joyful moment with a caption that read, “Me with my babies. Merry Christmas.”