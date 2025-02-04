Veer Pahariya Denies Involvement In Attack On Comedian Pranit More, Says 'I Take Trolling In Stride'

Veer Pahariya has been trending on social media before and since the release of his film Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar. While the Republic Day release has managed to become the first ₹100 crore Hindi grosser of 2025, Veer's PR has been called out for "spamming" social media with his videos and interview clippings. Many trolls have also attacked the young actor as jokes continue to be made about him.