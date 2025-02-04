Published 20:10 IST, February 4th 2025
Veer Pahariya Denies Involvement In Attack On Comedian Pranit More, Says 'I Take Trolling In Stride'
Pranit More alleged that he was beaten up by 11-12 people for making jokes about Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya during his recent show in Solapur.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force | Image: Veer Pahariya/Instagram
Veer Pahariya has been trending on social media before and since the release of his film Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar. While the Republic Day release has managed to become the first ₹100 crore Hindi grosser of 2025, Veer's PR has been called out for "spamming" social media with his videos and interview clippings. Many trolls have also attacked the young actor as jokes continue to be made about him.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:10 IST, February 4th 2025