Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:10 IST, February 4th 2025

Veer Pahariya Denies Involvement In Attack On Comedian Pranit More, Says 'I Take Trolling In Stride'

Pranit More alleged that he was beaten up by 11-12 people for making jokes about Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya during his recent show in Solapur.

Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force | Image: Veer Pahariya/Instagram

Veer Pahariya has been trending on social media before and since the release of his film Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar. While the Republic Day release has managed to become the first ₹100 crore Hindi grosser of 2025, Veer's PR has been called out for "spamming" social media with his videos and interview clippings. Many trolls have also attacked the young actor as jokes continue to be made about him. 

Veer Pahariya denies involvement in attack on Pranit More | Image: X

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:10 IST, February 4th 2025

Recommended

‘Hum Zeher Ki Rajniti Nhi Karte’: PM Modi’s Sharp Dig at Opposition
India News
PR To Hooliganism? Veer's 'Fans' Attack Standup Comic For Jokes On Him
Entertainment News
Forget 70 or 90 Hours—Elon Musk Claims DOGE Runs on a 120-Hour Workweek
World News
Gill Defends India's BGT Outing, Says Unfair To Judge The Team Harshly
SportFit
PM Modi To Visit Maha Kumbh Mela On Feb 5: To Take Holy Dip At Sangam
India News
Ankita Raina Opens Up On Working Alongside Harsh Mankad
SportFit
There Was A Fashion To Call One PM As Mr Clean: PM Modi On Rajiv Gandhi
India News
PM Modi's Reality Check Question To Congress On Caste Politics
India News
UP Police Probe Decomposed Body Found In Etah With Hands, Legs Tied
India News
Maldives Sets Target to Woo 3,00,000 Indian Tourists in 2025
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: