Vicky Kaushal Admits Being 'Scared' To Play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Says 'After Uri I Was...'

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly anticipated movie Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The movie stars the actor as Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This will be his second movie after Uri: The Surgical Strike where he will be performing high-octane action stuns but periodic drama style. During the trailer launch event, the actor said he was content with his performance in the movie as he had given his absolute best. He opened up about his preparation sessions and discussed his journey with the historical character.

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he prepared for his role as Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Vicky Kaushal shared that during the preparations a lot of things happened and told director Laxman Utekar that something right is happening somewhere. "I feel shy to talk about the prep now that the work is done, but whatever was inside me, I gave it all to this. I am satisfied knowing that I had nothing more to give to any film than what I've given to this one," Kaushal said.

The actor shared that for the role he gained 25 kgs and trained in sword, stick and spear fighting for 6-7 months. He further added that everything he did for the movie was new. The last action film he did was Uri and since then, he has been waiting to do another action movie. So when Chhaava came his way, he gave it all.

(A poster of Chhaava | Image: Instagram)

"Everything about this was new. I didn't know horse riding, so I took training for it. I also trained in sword, stick, and spear fighting for 6-7 months. I gained weight for the role — I went from 80 kg to around 105 kg, putting on 25 kg for the film," he added.

Vicky Kaushal admits being scared to portray the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

During the event, he further shared that he was initially "scared" about portraying such a legendary character but Utekar had complete faith in him. "There are certain characters that, when you get the opportunity to play them, you feel scared, wondering if you'll be able to do justice to them. That fear comes from knowing how deeply sentiments and faith are attached to such roles," he said. "More than living that life, understanding the culture, history and values was the biggest earning from the film and that's something I will never forget," he added.