Vicky Kaushal Guards Katrina Kaif Outside Club After Celebrating Sister-In-Law Isabelle's Birthday | Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of Bollywood's most adored couples. They always show their love for each other, whether in public or on social media. Recently, they were seen outside a club, where Vicky became a protective husband in the midst of a chaotic crowd. Fans couldn’t help but laud his caring behaviour.

Vicky Kaushal shields wifey Katrina from rowdy crowd- Watch

On January 5, 2025, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out in Mumbai at midnight to celebrate sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif’s birthday. After the celebration, the couple were ed by the paparazzi outside the club. Both Vicky and Katrina were dressed in black shirts and blue jeans, with Vicky adding a black cap to his look. Katrina looked stunning with her hair down and minimal makeup.

The couple walked hand in hand, smiling at the cameras towards their car. Vicky even gave a thumbs-up to the photographers. However, amid the crowd, the Chhaava actor being the greenest flag made sure to shield his wife Katrina and ensure she was comfortably seated in the car.

Fans were quick to express their admiration for the couple, with comments such as, "Best couple in Bollywood," "The cutest," and "Janam with her janam." One user shared, "I love that we are getting to see more of them these days," while many others sent red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

When Katrina Kaif shared a glimpse of their New Year vacation

Earlier, Katrina Kaif recently shared a glimpse of her holiday season with Vicky Kaushal and their friends. She posted a series of pictures from their beach holiday in the United Kingdom, where they had a great time at Rockham Bay. Katrina and Vicky also posed for some romantic photos.