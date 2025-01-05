Vidya Balan's Team Responds To Trolling Over 'PR-Generated' Message For Rohit Sharma: She Was Moved By His Selfless Act

Vidya Balan has been receiving a heavy backlash after she lauded Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma for sitting out from the Sydney Test against Australia due to his poor form. The netizens claimed that it was part of a PR activity and even shared a screengrab of deleted Instagram post. A day later, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress' team issued a clarification stating that Sharma's PR didn't ask the actress for any message and she did it completely out of admiration.

Vidya Balan's team statement reads...

On Sunday, Vidya's team issued a long statement rubbishing the netizen's claim and called the trolling "completely preposterous". The statement reads, "There has been some speculation regarding a tweet Ms Vidya Balan put out yesterday expressing her admiration for the grace Rohit Sharma exhibited by stepping back as a player and captain from the last test match.”

The statement went on to add, “Let it be unequivocally stated that Ms Balan posted this completely of her own volition because she was moved by his selfless act, and NOT by request from his PR team. Ms.Balan is not an avid sports fan, but she is a fan of those who show dignity and class under trying circumstances. To attribute her actions to anything other than a spontaneous reaction to something she found admirable is completely preposterous.”

(A file photo of Vidya Balan | Image: Instagram)

What did Vidya Balan post for Rohit Sharma?

Taking to her X, Vidya dropped a message for Rohit Sharma that reads, "Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR!! To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect!! @ImRo45".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

However, according to Reddit users, Vidya had also posted on Instagram which she later deleted upon realising she had posted a screengrab of the 'PR WhatsApp message'. A user shared a screengrab of Vidya's Instagram post for Rohit Sharma and claimed that she deleted it within seconds of posting. It is alleged that Sharma's PR sent the message to Vidya Balan to post for him.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

What's next for Vidya Balan?