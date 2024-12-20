Vikrant At Republic Sangam: 'Not A Rarity', Actor Says About Touching Wife's Feet On Karwa Chauth

Vikrant Maasey graced Republic Media’s Sangam-Sahitya, Sur aur Shakti on December 20. The Bollywood actor this year has been giving back-to-back hits with Phir Haseen Dilruba, Sector 36 and Sabarmati Report. He candidly spoke about the most talked about picture with his wife Sheetal Thakur.

Vikrant Maasey on his viral picture from Karwa Chauth

He said, “This one is from this year’s Karwa Chauth. I posted this happily, but faced criticism (bohot gaaliyan sunne mili) for this particularly. I touch Laxmi Maa’s feet, but whenever I get the opportunity I touch my Laxmi’s feet as well," referring to his wife Sheetal Thakur. "If i get respect from her, why can I not do the same thing to her?” he questioned.

"This is equality in my eyes. Lastly, I would like to say, this is not rarity and because maybe I am in the public eye. But, many of my friends also do this. In urban centres, you will see, if wife has kept fast for husband, he also does the same. I am not the first person. If a wife can touch the feet of the husband, he can also do the same. I think this should be normalised and it is my duty and responsibility to do so."

File photo of Vikrant Maasey | Source: IMDb