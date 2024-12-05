Published 13:19 IST, December 5th 2024
Vikrant Massey Begins Shoot For Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan In Dehradun After Announcing 'Long Break'
Vikrant Massey recently announced that he will be taking a 'long break' after 2025, after the release of his upcoming films, including Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan.
Vikrant Massey lately shared a post leaving his fans surprised. In the post, the 12th Fail actor seemingly said that he'll be retiring from the acting business to look after his family. However, he recently clarified that his post was misinterpreted and he will be just taking a break after 2025 to focus on himself and hone his skills. Amid this, The Sabarmati Report actor reached Dehradun with Shanaya Kapoor to shoot for his last project Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan.
Vikrant Massey is back in action to complete his impending work before he takes a career break
Vikrant Massey is now back in action and ready to take on this new project. Recently, the opening clap ceremony of the film was held, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with the cast and crew attended the event. Expressing his admiration, CM Dhami remarked, “I am glad to see young filmmakers like Mansi, Varun Bagla showcasing the state’s beauty while presenting a timeless story that celebrates love and human resilience.”
Producer Mansi Bagla shared, “We were very particular about casting the right actors for this romantic film. Vikrant Massey is a powerhouse of talent, and his chemistry with debutant Shanaya Kapoor is truly captivating. Aarushi Nishank, being a multi talented actor and a renowned native of Uttarakhand, adds an authentic touch to the film. We truly feel they are the perfect choice for the characters of our film.”
What else do we know about Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan?
It is a musical love story also starring Aarushi Nishank. Produced by Mini Films and directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, and is being shot across Mumbai, Mussoorie, Dehradun, and Europe.
Vikrant Massey is not retiring
Vikrant mentioned that his intention was not to imply retirement but rather take a temporary hiatus from acting as his "physical and mental health have taken a hit."
"Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quiting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right," Vikrant said, as per IANS.
