Vikrant Massey Takes U-Turn On Retirement, Clarifies He Is Taking A Temporary Break

Vikrant Massey Not Retiring: The 12th Fail star shocked his fans and followers by announcing a break from films on December 2. The actor stressed that he will be working on two more projects slated to release in 2025. However, in a new statement, the actor has shared that he did not mean to announce retirement, and is simply taking a long break.

Vikrant Massey is not retiring

On Tuesday, Vikrant issued an official statement clarifying that people misinterpreted his post. He also mentioned that that his intention was not to imply retirement but rather take a temporary hiatus from acting as his "physical and mental health have taken a hit."

Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail | Image: IMDb



"Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quiting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right," Vikrant said, as per ANI.



When did Vikrant Massey announce his retirement?

The 37-year-old actor, known for his memorable roles in 12th Fail, The Sabarmati Report, and Sector 36, shared the unexpected news through an emotional note on his Instagram account on the morning of December 2. He wrote, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," Vikrant wrote, leaving many wondering about his decision to step away from the limelight."