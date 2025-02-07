Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra's Performance At Brother Siddharth's Sangeet Has A Connection To Her Ex

Priyanka Chopra is having gala time at her brother Siddharth and his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya’s sangeet ceremony. Several videos and pictures from the event has gone viral on social media. But, one clip of Priyanka Chopra dancing to this particular song has an connection with her ex.

Priyanka Chopra’s performance at her brother’s sangeet goes viral

In the viral clip, Priyanka Chopra can be seen dancing to the song Dhan Te Nan from her film Kaminey. She perfectly executed the iconic dance step which has left the audience in awe as they cheered on. But, did you know Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor sparked dating rumours after they appeared together in 2017 film Kaminey?

The rumours about their alleged romance became the talk of the town when an IT raid was reportedly conducted at Priyanka Chopra's home in Mumbai in January 2011. Reportedly, as the officials knocked on her doors, Shahid greeted them in shorts. The revelations shocked everyone, especially since the two never confirmed being in a relationship despite speculations. Later, during an interview, Priyanka clarified about the incident and denied the rumours.

File photo of Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor | Source: IMDb

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s sangeet ceremony

The sangeet ceremony was a hit among the audience and everyone enjoyed to their heart’s content. In one video, Nick Jonas can be seen singing Mann Meri Jaan, his collaboration track with King. While Priyanka can be seen dancing to the song along with other family members. The Citadel actress also showcased her moves to the song Darling from her film 7 Khoon Maaf.