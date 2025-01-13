Search icon
Published 11:06 IST, January 13th 2025

Wamiqa Gabbi's 'PR Game' Drawing Her Comparison With Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone Trolled, Baby John Actress Reacts

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi slams social media influencer Nadeesh Bhambi after he posted a troll video about her “PR team meeting” discussing strategies.

Wamiqa Gabbi looks enthralled in sheer white saree | Image: Instagram

Baby John Wamiqa Gabbi became the talk of the town when videos comparing her to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went viral on social media. However, soon after days, an influencer made a roast reel on Instagram discussing her beauty buzz as a ‘PR strategy.’ As soon as the clip came to her notice, the actress responded it to in the comments section with a little word on social media.

Wamiqa Gabbi hits back at Influencer slamming her alleged 'PR Strategy'

On January 10, influencer Nadeesh Bhambi shared a video criticising Wamiqa Gabbi's PR strategy after viral videos compared her to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Responding to the troll Baby John actress entered comments, she wrote, "Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’ approve nahi hua."

Wamiqa Gabbi’s war of words ended Shayari

The influencer noticed her comment and replied, asking their PR to "chill" as they were tarnishing the reputation of a talented actress like her. The exchange escalated until Wamiqa brought it to a close with a Hindi shayari by Akbar Allahabadi. She wrote in Hindi, “Hum aah bhi karte hain toh ho jaate hain badnaam vo qatl bhi karte hain to charcha nahin hota," which translates to, “I suffer slander, when I merely sigh but they get away with murder."

Earlier, Wamiqa Gabbi gained attention when fans compared her eyes to those of Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone .

Updated 11:36 IST, January 13th 2025

Deepika Padukone

