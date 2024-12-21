Wanted Actor Govind Namdev Dating 40-Year Younger Actress Shivangi Verma? Here's The Truth

After news about him dating 31-year-old actress Shivangi Verma started doing the rounds on the Internet, actor Govind Namdev took to social media to put an end to the chatter.

The rumors started after Shivangi posted a picture with him on her social media with the caption, “Pyaar knows no age, no limits.”

Putting a full stop to all the misunderstanding, Govind took to Instagram and wrote: “Ye real life love nahi hai, reel life hai janab!”.

The captions further read with a mention of his wife Sudha: ”Ek film hai “Gaurishankar Goharganj wale”Jiski shooting hum Indore me kar rahe hain.Ye usi film ka story plot hai. Isme ek old man ko ek young actress se pyaar ho jata hai.Jahaan tak vyaktigat rup se mujhe kisi young-old se pyaar ho jaaye, ye iss janam me to sambhav hai nahi.Meri Sudha,saans hai meri !”

“Zamaane ki har ada,Har lobh laalach,Swarg jaisa bhi,Fika hai bilkul,Meri Sudha ke aage ! Lad jaunga Prabhu se bhi, Gar kiya kuchh idhar-udhar to, Phir ho jaaye saza,Kuchh bhi …God bless … (This is not real life, sir, it's reel life! There is a film called "Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale", which we are shooting in Indore. This is the story plot of that film. In it, an old man falls in love with a young actress. As far as my personal life goes, it's not possible in this life that I fall in love with someone much younger or older than me.)”

“(My Sudha, She is my breath! Every charm of the world, Every greed and temptation, Even heaven itself, Seems dull, In front of my Sudha! I would even fight With God himself, If I ever did something Right or wrong, Let there be punishment, Anything...God bless…)”

He explained that the post was related to the plot of their upcoming movie, “Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale,” which explores a unique love story where an older man and a young girl has an affair, which is part of its central plot.