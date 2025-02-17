Updated 22:36 IST, February 17th 2025
War 2: Jr NTR Upset Over Delay In Hrithik Roshan Starrer Production? Here's What We Know
Jr NTR was expected to begin the filming on his next untitled film helmed by Prashanth Neel. However, reports suggest War 2 filming has disrupted the schedule.
War 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year because it stars Hrithik Roshan, who is reprising his role as Kabir and South superstar Jr NTR. The two are reported to have a massive showdown in the movie. Another reason for the movie to be a blockbuster is the director. It is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji, who is known for giving memorable movies to Bollywood, such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and Wake Up Sid. However, the movie is reportedly facing a few hiccups on the journey of filming. Multiple reports suggest that Jr NTR is unhappy as the filming is taking longer than expected.
Jr NTR's next film with Prashanth Neel suffers due to War 2 delay?
According to a report in 123Telugu, Jr NTR, who is yet to shoot crucial scenes, is upset with the crew of War 2 as initially it was expected that he would be able to wrap up his part in early 2025 and begin the filming of his next film Prashanth Neel. However, as the War 2 filming has been delayed, the schedule of NTR31 has also been affected.
The delays predict that War 2 will now hit the theatres in 2026. However, the makers have yet to respond to the speculations.
What do we know about Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's project NTR31?
The movie will mark the first collaboration between Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel. The movie is expected to be an epic action saga with emotionally charged incidents taking place over a periodic timeline where people's lives are all connected. The movie will be set in 1969, in the area where the borders of China, Bhutan, and India's Golden Triangle meet. Apart from Tarak, the makers have also roped in Rukmini Vasanth.
