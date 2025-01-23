Was He Acting? Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Questions Saif Ali Khan's Quick Recovery, Calls Him 'Garbage'

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from hospital on January 20, five days after he was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra house during the wee hours of January 16. The actor looked fit and even waved at his fans stationed outside his building complex. His post-attack image has not gone down well with Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane. He has sparked a row for passing a controversial remark on the attack on Saif. He raised questions on the attack suspecting if the attack on the actor was real or if Khan was just acting.

What did Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane say about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case?

Rane while addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra's Pune, raised questions on the attack on Saif saying - "I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting."

"Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier they used to stand at the crossings of the roads, now they have started entering houses. Maybe he came to take him (Saif) away. It is good, garbage should be taken away. I saw when he came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting. He was dancing while walking," Rane said.

Moreover, Rane also targeted the NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad saying that these leaders are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik and do not come forward when a Hindu actor is tortured.

"Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it. When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything... That Mumbra's Jeetuddin (Jitendra Awhad) and Baramati's Tai (Supriya Sule) did not come forward to say anything... They are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik... Have you ever seen them worrying about any Hindu artist...? You guys should pay attention to all these things," Nitesh Rane stated.

He is not the first political leader who has raised a question about the nature of the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said that Saif's family must come up and disclose details of the attack.

Why Kareena Kapoor didnt accompany injured Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after the attack?

As per the sources, when Kareena came home, she was in a very drunken state, if she went to the hospital and went to the police, many questions would be raised about her condition and in such a situation her videos and photos would be leaked in the media, so she decided not to come out herself. She had gone to her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house after the incident, reported by IANS report.