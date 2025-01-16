Watch: Kareena Kapoor Loses Her Cool On Staffers After Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident, Viral Video Surfaces

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his residence in Bandra in the wee hours of January 16. "There was an attempted burglary at the actor's Bandra home where he resides with his wife Kareena Kapoor and their kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. According to Kareens's sister Karisma Kapoor's Instagram stories, the former was with her at her home on the night when Saif was attacked. Karisma posted a snap, seemingly from her residence, and tagged her sister Kareena in it.

Visuals of Kareena rushing back to her home in an autorickshaw have now surfaced on social media.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor married in 2012 | Image: X

Kareena rushes home after Saif's stabbing incident, video surfaces

A video showed Kareena Kapoor in loungewear outside her residence in the wee hours of the night when her husband Saif was stabbed. She appeared animated as she spoke aggressively to the house staff outside the home. Two women, seemingly staffers at the couple's home surround Kareena with a man standing by her side.



Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery after stabbing incident

Saif Ali Khan, 54, was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and required a medical procedure following the stabbing incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his house in the Bandra area, they said.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home in the wee hours of January 16 | Image: X