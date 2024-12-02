What Are Vikrant Massey’s Last Movies Before Retirement? Know Cast And Release Dates

Vikrant Massey Upcoming Movies: The 37-year-old actor was basking in the success of his latest release The Sabarmati Report when he announced the news of his retirement. The news came as a shock to his fans who took to social media to not take the hasty decision. Since the actor did not specify a reason behind the announcement, netizens are also swirling possible theories. What also caught the attention of social media users was that Vikrant mentioned the last two movies in his post.

Before his final films which are slated to release in 2025, Vikrant Massey will be seen in the documentary Zero Se Restart. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the drama compiles the BTS from the film 12th Fail and will release on December 13. Apart from this, the actor will reportedly be seen in Yaar Jigri, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan and TME. Know all about these movies.

Vikrant Massey to feature in a buddy comedy Yaar Jigri with Sunny Singh

Vikrant Massey will feature alongside Pyaar Ka Punchama fame Sunny Singh in the movie Yaar Jigri. Directed by Amit Joshi, the film went on floors in 2018. Centred around the theme of friendship, the film is expected to be released in 2025. Talking about the film, the actor shared, “The title suggest enough. It speaks of friendship. This is a story of two friends who are different personalities, and how two different personalities overcome their inhibitions and problems. That is what the film is about." As per reports, Yaar Jigri might skip theatrical release and premiere directly on OTT. More details about the project are awaited.

Vikrant Massey to feature alongside Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan staring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor went on floors in June 2023 | Image: IMDb

Vikrant Massey will reunite with Broken But Beautiful Season 1 director Santosh Singh in the film Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan. The romance movie is based on a short story by Ruskin Bond - The Eyes Have It. The actor will reportedly play the role of a blind musician in the drama. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor and is expected to release in 2025. As per reports, post-production of the film is in the works.

Vikrant Massey-Raashii Khanna to reunite for TME