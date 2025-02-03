What Guru Randhawa Did When Female Fan Kissed Him? Old Video Resurfaces Amid Udit Narayan Controversy

Veteran singer Udit Narayan stirred controversy after an undated video of him kissing a female fan on the lips while taking a selfie during his performance started doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the Pehla Nasha singer was seen performing the iconic track Tip Tip Barsa Paani picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, when a female fan turned around and kissed him on the cheek. The singer then kissed her on her lips.

While Udit has been receiving criticism on social media for his behaviour, an old video of singer-actor Guru Randhawa resurfaced in which a female fan kissed him on the cheek.

File photo of Guru Randhawa | Image: Guru Randhawa/Instagram

What Guru Randhawa did when a female fan kissed him

The viral video showed a female fan trying to kiss Guru on the cheek while ing a selfie with him. However, the singer got uncomfortable and pulled himself back. Netizens started drawing comparisons between Udit and Guru as they were in similar situations and yet reacted differently.

An internet user said, “Respect for guru randhawa.” Another one said, “Udit ji sikho ap dekho ache se video ko..@uditnarayanmusic @gururandhawa always favorite guru paji love (sic).”

Social media users miffed with Udit Narayan

Udit Narayan kissed a female fan on the lips, as per viral videos from his show, which are now doing the rounds on social media. As the chatter swirled around his behaviour in public, old videos of the singer kissing Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal, without them knowing, also became talking points. “Agar AI generated nahi he then dude just destroyed his whole legacy...although iska purana case bhi he,” said an Instagram user.