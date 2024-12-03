Search icon
Published 11:09 IST, December 3rd 2024

'What Is Amitabh Bachchan Talking About?': Big B's Angry Post Amid Family Controversy Irks Netizens

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie Kalki 2898 AD, is angry. On Monday, he took to his X and wrote, “Chup (quiet)” followed by an angry emoji.

A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is angry, and is expressing himself on X, formerly Twitter.

On Monday, the veteran actor took to his X and wrote, “Chup (quiet)” followed by an angry emoji. While the netizens wondered what could be the reason behind the post, some users on the Internet felt that it could be Big B’s reaction to the speculations around the separation between his son Abhishek Bachchan, and the latter’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Other users made light of the post as they asked if Big B is asking his wife Jaya Bachchan to keep mum in front of the media given how she treats the media at events.

Of late, the rumours around Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce have grabbed headlines. Rumours around Abhishek’s entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming movie ‘Dasvi’ have also been doing rounds.

Earlier, the media had also reported that Abhishek missed his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday celebrations on November 16. However, a recent video confirms Abhishek’s presence at his daughter’s birthday.

The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation started doing rounds since last year when it was reported in the media that Aishwarya has left the Bachchan family’s house, and has been living separately.

However, at the time, Aishwarya attended the premier of the streaming movie ‘The Archies’ which marked the debut of Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the event, last year, Aishwarya was seen in good spirits with the Bachchan family.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a couple of years. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, 4 years after their marriage.

Recently, Aishwarya has attended an event. A picture from the event went viral showing the actress allegedly dropping ‘Bachchan’ from her name. None of the parties have reacted to the speculations around the separation so far.

--IANS

 

 

Updated 11:09 IST, December 3rd 2024

