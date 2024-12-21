Published 23:41 IST, December 21st 2024
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected James Cameron's Avatar: Pagal Hai Kya?
In an old interview, Govinda revealed that James Cameron had offered him the lead role in the blockbuster film Avatar.
Fans are celebrating the birthday of Govinda, one of Bollywood’s most cherished actors. This moment offers a great opportunity to explore some lesser-known facts about this iconic star. Renowned for his captivating charm, remarkable dance skills, and flawless comedic timing, Govinda has made a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Interestingly, he once stirred controversy by claiming he had been offered a role in James Cameron's blockbuster franchise Avatar.
When Govinda claimed to reject the iconic Avatar film
In an old interview, Govinda revealed that James Cameron had offered him the lead role in the blockbuster film Avatar. The actor also claimed that he suggested the film's title to Cameron. Speaking on Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda explained that he turned down the role because he didn’t want to spend hours wearing body paint (despite the fact that the Na’vi characters' blue skin was created using CGI and motion capture technology) and didn’t have the required dates for the project. “Cameron wanted me to shoot for 410 days. I couldn’t imagine being painted all over my body, so I declined the offer. But as I said, the film became a massive success,” he shared.
Govinda Avatar's claim stirs AI meme wave
Soon after Govinda’s interview went on air, Twitter was flooded with memes and viral images, with users struggling to believe his claims. One comment read, “Govinda saying he was offered Avatar is like Salman Khan claiming he was offered the Nobel Prize for Physics.” Another tweet added, “Govinda was offered the role of Iron Man but turned it down because he doesn’t fit in an iron suit.”
Responding to the online reactions, Govinda said, “Being mocked is nothing new for me. Even at the start of my career, people laughed at my ambition to become an actor. They wondered how someone from Virar gaon could become a hero. Even after my films succeeded, some insisted my success was just a fluke.” He also explained his decision to decline a role in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, which eventually went to Anil Kapoor.
