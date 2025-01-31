When Kareena Kapoor Admitted She Does Not Drive; Old Video Goes Viral Amid Contention On Who Took Bleeding Saif To Hospital

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of January 16. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital by his family members, friends and staff members in an auto. This raised several questions on why, his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor did not drive him to get medical attention. Amid this, an old video of the actress confessing that she does not drive has resurfaced.

When Kareena Kapoor confessed she does not drive

In December 2023, Kareena Kapoor participated in a round table discussion along with Kajol and other actors. They got talking about road rage and the Tashan actress accused Kajol of having road rage and being the ‘worst driver’ in the 1990s. The latter countered Kareena by pointing out that she does not even drive.



At the roundtable discussion, Kareena Kapoor poked fun at her We Are A Family co-star and said, “You do have road rage, Kajol. I do know you have road rage. In the 1990s, she was the worst driver in history.” Kajol denied the allegations to which Kapoor retorted, “I have heard many stories. I have seen you enter studios.” Kajol then quipped asking Kareena if she drives, to which the latter replied in negative. The Baazigar actress concludes by saying, “Anybody who has not walked a mile in my shoes has no right to comment.” The video has resurfaced after several social media users questioned Kareena for not driving Saif to the hospital.

Who took bleeding Saif Ali Khan to the hospital?

While Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, located not far from his Satguru Sharan building, in an auto, suspense loomed over who took an injured Saif to the hospital while he bled after the knife attack on him. When Republic tracked down the autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, he revealed that a 7-8 year-old boy, presumed to be Taimur Ali Khan, and another man in his 50s or 60s was with the actor. Many believed the older man mentioned by Rana was Afsar Zaidi, Saif's friend, who also did the administrative formalities at the hospital after the actor was admitted. Zaidi's name also appears in the MLC report of the hospital. However, Republic has identified the man who accompanied Saif to the hospital. It's not Afsar or Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif's elder son, as claimed in a few media reports.