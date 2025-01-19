Why Did Attacker Stab Saif Ali Khan, Is He A Bangladeshi National? - Mumbai Police PC Key Highlights

A man suspected to be a Bangladeshi national has been arrested for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence, Mumbai Police said on Sunday morning. The accused has been identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad (31).

"There is preliminary evidence to suggest that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. Some items seized indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national," Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9, said during a press conference.

According to the police, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft. The incident occurred around 2:00 AM on January 16, during which Saif Ali Khan was attacked and sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

The accused will be produced before the court, DCP Gedam said, adding, “We will seek police custody. We doubt that the accused is of Bangladeshi origin and thus, we have invoked relevant sections of the Passport Act as well.”

“Prima facie the accused is a Bangladeshi and after entering India illegally he changed his name. Currently, he is using Vijay Das as his name. He came to Mumbai five to six months ago. The accused was using multiple aliases. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. He used to work in a Housekeeping agency,” the DCP said.

The police are verifying the credentials of the accused and investigating whether he has a criminal record.

This development follows the stabbing of Khan multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.