Why Was Saif Ali Khan Rushed To Hospital In An Auto After Being Attacked Despite Owning Fleet Of Luxury Cars?

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raises intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life. The attack, which took place around 2.30 am on Thursday after the intruder had somehow gained entry into Khan's flat and was spotted by his house help, left the actor grievously injured with a piece of knife lodged in his spine. He was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in the wee hours of the night, interestingly, in an auto-rickshaw.

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital in an auto, claims house help

The intruder at Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's plush residence was first spotted by a domestic help. The staffer was called to record an official statement by the Bandra police, in which she revealed that she too, got hurt in the scuffle with the attacker. She also asserted why the family members of the 54-year-old actor had to rush him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw despite the celeb couple owning a fleet of luxury cars.

As per the statement given by the maid to the police, the domestic help called Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan for help after the actor was seriously injured. As per the help, Ibrahim resides on the eighth floor of the same building and rushed to his father's assistance. However, since there was no driver at the time and all the cars were automatic, he had to take him in an auto-rickshaw. She shared, “Family members called Ibrahim. They came up and took Saif to the hospital in an auto. There was no driver in the family at that time and nobody knew how to drive an automatic electric vehicle, so they hurriedly took Saif to Lilavati Hospital in an auto.”

CCTV footage reveals face of Saif Ali Khan's attacker

Police are examining the CCTV footage showing the intruder who allegedly attacked actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra apartment with a knife escaping through the staircase, officials said. The footage, captured at 2.33 am on Thursday, clearly showed the young suspect's face. He is seen wearing a brown collared t-shirt and red scarf or `gamcha' while descending the stairs on the sixth floor of the building. The actor lives on the 12th floor.