Yami Gautam At Republic Sangam Summit: Article 370 Actress Picks Kangana Ranaut Over Alia Bhatt

Yami Gautam graced the Republic Media's Sangam Summit on December 20 and spoke about her films and her personal life. During a rapid-fire session, she was asked to choose between Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut as her favourites. She admired Kangana Ranaut for her versatility in portraying diverse roles in films.

Yami said in the event, “Kangana has shown versatility. She has played roles with finesse. Comedy for female actors is very little. When I did the Bala movie, I thought such roles were limited to actresses. She did queen and I liked it very much. She made it on her own terms. alia again has done that. everyone is on the same level.”

Yami shares what drove her to do Article 370

“When a script comes to me, I see the film without bias. I do it if I think it will engage me or challenge me as an actor. It (Article 370) was an author-backed role. It was inspired by true events, but one questions 'Did that really happen?'. The movie is based on facts and what information we had. It was verified. I was a part of a film which will be remembered for a long time for its subject and novelty. If we talk about new cinema, we should talk about new films and make them. It is a fact-based film. It was not a package with songs. They (audience) came to watch the film for the story.”