Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:03 IST, December 20th 2024

Yami Gautam At Republic Sangam Summit: Article 370 Actress Picks Kangana Ranaut Over Alia Bhatt

During a rapid-fire session of the Republic Sangam Summit, Yami Gautam admired Kangana Ranaut for her versatility in portraying diverse roles in films.

Yami Gautam at Republic Bharat Sangam | Image: X/ Republic world

Yami Gautam graced the Republic Media's Sangam Summit on December 20 and spoke about her films and her personal life. During a rapid-fire session, she was asked to choose between Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut as her favourites. She admired Kangana Ranaut for her versatility in portraying diverse roles in films.

Yami Gautam chose Kangana Ranaut over Alia Bhatt and praised Queen actor's versatility.

Yami said in the event, “Kangana has shown versatility. She has played roles with finesse. Comedy for female actors is very little. When I did the Bala movie, I thought such roles were limited to actresses. She did queen and I liked it very much. She made it on her own terms. alia again has done that. everyone is on the same level.”

Yami shares what drove her to do Article 370

“When a script comes to me, I see the film without bias. I do it if I think it will engage me or challenge me as an actor. It (Article 370) was an author-backed role. It was inspired by true events, but one questions 'Did that really happen?'. The movie is based on facts and what information we had. It was verified. I was a part of a film which will be remembered for a long time for its subject and novelty. If we talk about new cinema, we should talk about new films and make them. It is a fact-based film. It was not a package with songs. They (audience) came to watch the film for the story.”

Republic Bharat Sangam is sponsored by Canara Bank and Co-presented by Maruti Suzuki and Powered by Reliance Digital, Ravin Group, Incredible India and Co-powered by Lux Inferno and Nayra Energy. Parul University is the Knowledge Partner, and the U.P. Government is the State Partner. Additional partners include Radico, Rungta Steel, Kho Kho World Cup 2025, Manyavar Mohey, and Radio City.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:03 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.