Yami Gautam Bats For Censorship On OTT At Republic Sangam: Nothing Wrong With It

New Delhi: Yami Gautam attended Republic Media's Sangam summit on December 20. The actress spoke about her upcoming movie Dhoom Dhaam co-starring Pratik Gandhi, her movie Article 370 and Sanjay Dutt's stardum. During the interview, she also brushed upon the most talked about topic in the film industry - censorship on OTT. Sharing her opinion, the actress said that there is nothing wrong with censorship on digital platforms as it is quite easily accessible to the audience.

Yami Gautam opens up about censorship on OTT

When asked about whether there should be censorship on OTT, to this, Yami Gautam said, " There is nothing wrong with censorship on OTT. You feel that scenes are not required in a movie to make it work. I personally don't like such scenes but if it's required there is a certification process, and there is nothing wrong with it."

In the same conversation, the actress also opened up about what drove her to do Article 370. "When a script comes to me, I see the film without bias. I do it if I think it will engage me or challenge me as an actor. It (Article 370) was an author-backed role. It was inspired by true events, but one questions 'Did that really happen?'. The movie is based on facts and what information we had. It was verified. I was a part of a film which will be remembered for a long time for its subject and novelty. If we talk about new cinema, we should talk about new films and make them. It is a fact-based film. It was not a package with songs. They (audience) came to watch the film for the story."

Yami talks about changing Kashmir and PM Narendra Modi

About changing Kashmir, the Vicky Donor actress shared, "We shot the film in Kashmir. What we have seen about the region in the news, has become a memory. What we have seen and heard about the region, our shooting would not have been possible without the changes that have happened here."

She continued, "I thought that we would move around swiftly in the region, but there was traffic and tourism in Kashmir. It was so nice. I like to see and talk to people. We visited many local places. It was a different Kashmir. The Indian flag was flying and it made my heart swell with pride."