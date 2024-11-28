Yami Gautam Birthday: Article 370 Star’s Jaw-Dropping Net Worth Surpasses Husband Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam Birthday: Bollywood’s new mom is celebrating her 36th birthday today. OMG 2 actress got married to director Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vedavid, on May 10, 2024. In her professional life, Yami is counted among those actresses who took off their careers on their own strength. She started her acting career on the small screen and became the leading actress in the industry. Being known for living a simple life, not many know how much is the net worth of the Article 370 actress.

Yami Gautam’s net worth: Kaabil actress surpasses husband’s money portfolio?

The 36-year-old actress, who has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for over a decade now, has an estimated net worth of ₹99 crore, according to DNA and other publicly available data. With vast wealth, the ‘Fair and Lovely girl’ leads a luxurious life, which can be broken down into luxurious cars, plush apartments, real estate investments, and much more.

Yami Gautam with husband | Image: X

Interestingly, her net worth is higher than her husband Aditya Dhar's net worth. The Uri: The Surgical Strike director’s net worth is ₹70.5 crore, with Yami owning 82.26% of the total assets, as per reports.

Yami Gautam's assets include luxurious houses, expensive cars and more

Yami Gautam and her husband, Aditya Dhar, the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike, live in a luxurious apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. In addition to their Mumbai residence, Yami owns a duplex house in Chandigarh, purchased in 2020 for ₹2 crore. She also possesses a 25-acre heritage property in Gohar village, Himachal Pradesh, as reported by various sources.

Her car collection includes two premium Audi models, an Audi Q7 and an Audi A4. Other than films, adding to her net worth, social media posts and endorsements play a big role.

Birthday girl Yami Gautam’s hardship to success

She started as a model before stepping into television with Chand Ke Paar Chalo. Her film journey began with the Kannada movie Ullasa Utsaha, but her breakthrough came with the Bollywood hit Vicky Donor, which brought her widespread recognition.

Yami Gautam | Image: X