Year Ender 2024: War 2, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Metro...In Dino, Bollywood Sequels To Look Forward To In 2025

Year Ender 2024: As the year comes to an end, cine-goers are waiting in anticipation about what Bollywood has to offer next. With sequels like Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again making it big at the box office, it seems like the franchise fever will spill over in the coming year as well. Audiences can look forward to the return of fan-favourite titles such as Don 3, Raid 2, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, War 2, and Welcome to the Jungle.

The dominance of sequels and franchises continues to shape Bollywood's narrative landscape. Filmmakers are increasingly tapping into established storylines and beloved characters to deliver guaranteed Box-Office hits. With 2025's packed lineup, Bollywood is set to double down on this trend, promising a blend of action, drama, comedy, and romance.

Raid 2

Offiical poster of Raid 2 | Image: IMDb

Ajay Devgn returns in Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 crime thriller that captivated audiences with its gripping story of tax raids and corruption. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the sequel is all set to bring another intriguing quest led by IRS officer, Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn). Ajay announced the release date for the highly anticipated sequel of his film Raid on December 3. Sharing the update, Ajay on Instagram wrote, "IRS Amay Patnaik's next mission begins from May 2025! Raid 2 is all set to release on 1st May 2025!" The film also features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, Ritesh Deshmukh as the antagonist and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.



Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3 | Image: IMDb



In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi are all set to entertain the audience with their next Jolly LLB 3. The release date for the same remains unknown.



Housefull 5

A photo from Housefull 5 set | Image: IMDb



The excitement for the latest addition to the hit comedy franchise, Housefull 5 is at an all-time high. Known for its slapstick humour and ensemble cast, the Housefull franchise ups the ante with its fifth instalment. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025. The cast recently announced the wrap of the movie.

War 2

Leaked photo from War 2 set



War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. A part of the YRF spy-verse, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR, who plays an antagonist. Directed by Ayan Mukeri, the movie will feature Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani against each other for the first time. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Welcome to the Jungle

Official poster of Welcome To The Jungle | Image: X



The film features Akshay Kumar alongside renowned names such as Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika. Ahmed Khan has come on board to direct the film. The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise Welcome which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment, titled Welcome Back, was released in 2015.



Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn in Son Of Sardaar | Image: IMDb



Following the success at the box office in 2012, Ajay Devgn is back to enthral the audience with the sequel of the action comedy Son of Sardaar. Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film has an extensive shoot schedule in the UK, followed by India. Son of Sardaar 2 was officially announced on August 6.

De De Pyaar De 2

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in De De Pyaar De | Image: IMDb



Romantic comedy De De Pyaar De struck a chord with its unconventional take on relationships. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan, is set to hit theatres on November 14 next year. The makers took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "#DeDePyaarDe2 will release on 14th November 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #LuvRanjan & @gargankur82 and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan."



Baaghi 4

Official poster of Baaghi 4 | Image: X

Tiger Shroff is all set to thrill fans in the next instalment of his popular action franchise Baaghi 4. In November, the actor, took to his Instagram to share the intense and "bloodier" first look of the film. Tiger shared a gripping poster of himself sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in one hand, and bottle in another. Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!"

Metro…In Dino

Metro…In Dino has been postponed | Image: IMDb