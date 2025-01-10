Published 17:38 IST, January 10th 2025
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release Box Office Day 7: Ranbir-Deepika Starrer's Lifetime Business Enters ₹200 Crore Club
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Hai Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer has scored the second biggest first week for a Bollywood re-release.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Hai Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer hit the big screen again on January 3. The movie has been pulling audiences to houseful theatres since its re-run. After a week of theatrical run, the 2013 cult film has secured the second-highest first week for a re-released movie after Tumbbad.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani rakes in ₹200 crore at box office
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani hit the big screens on January 3, becoming the first Bollywood release of the year. The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer has been attracting audiences to houseful theatres. In the first week of re-release, the movie has minted around ₹12.50 crores.
Adding the re-release collection to the original box office of the film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has amassed a staggering total in theatres. As per Sacnilk, the romance comedy has crossed the ₹200 crore at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to opine that the movie will continue to hold a strong momentum even in the second week of re-release. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has continued to deter competition from new releases.
Which is the highest-grossing re-released film ever?
While Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has opened to a promising response at the box office, it has yet to break records. The Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor starrer has to break the record of Tumbbad to become the highest-grossing re-released movie ever. After a flop original run in theatres, the horror film received a new lease of life on September 13, last year.
The Sohum Shah starrer registered the record for the highest-grossing re-released film in the 21st century with ₹26.70 crore in domestic collection. The movie surpassed the collections of Thalapathy Vjay's Ghilli (26.50 crores) to register the record. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will have to achieve the feat by surpassing Tumbbad's collection.
