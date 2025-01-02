Published 22:58 IST, January 2nd 2025
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Emerge As 1st Hit Of 2025? Film Likely To Touch ₹50 Lakh Mark On Day 1 Of Re-release
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release: The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer will hit the big screen once again on January 3.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release: The 2013 cult-classic movie is all set to re-release on the big screens. The movie will get a theatrical release once again on December 3. The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer seems to be in massive demand even the second time.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sees massive demand
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is likely to open to a staggering amount for re-release. As per reports, the film has sold a decent amount of tickets in advance bookings. The Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor film will become the first film of the year to become a success at the box office.
As per Bollywood Hungama, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has sold 12,000 tickets in national chains. PVR Inox has sold 10,000 tickets and Cinepolis has sold 2,000 tickets. The film is likely to open at Rs 50 Lakhs as per the publication. The movie will have to beat Tumbbad (Rs. 1.10 crores) to become the highest-grossing re-release.
The gang is back: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani becomes first Bollywood film of 2025
Fans of the beloved romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani are in for a treat as the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is set to re-release in theatres on January 3, 2025. The re-release is part of a growing trend of classic films making a return to the big screen, following the success of Dharma Productions' Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release earlier this year. Earlier this month, Dharma Productions shared a cryptic post about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, sparking speculation among fans about a possible sequel.
However, the announcement confirmed that instead of a new instalment, the 2013 hit will be re-released in cinemas, allowing a new generation of moviegoers to experience the magic of this iconic film on the big screen once again. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Known for its memorable performances, engaging storyline, and chart-topping music, the film has achieved a cult status over the years.
