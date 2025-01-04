Search icon
Published 23:49 IST, January 4th 2025

YJHD Re-release: Fans Turn Theatre Into A Dance Floor As They Groove To Song Badtameez Dil Ft Ranbir-Deepika | Watch

The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer YJHD re-released on big screens on January 3, this year. Video offFans dancing in theatres is going viral.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani | Image: X

The romantic comedy, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor made its theatrical debut in 2013. Over time, the film has gained a cult following. Even though it was originally released more than 12 years ago, the audience came in large numbers to enjoy the movie on the big screen. The film released this year again, a video is going viral in from the theatres.

YJHD Re-release: Viral clip of fans having gala time in theatres

A fan took to X and shared a clip from the theatre. In the video, fans can be seen dancing and singing along to one of the popular song Badtameez Dil featuring the Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor from the film. 

According to Sacnilk, YJHD minted ₹1.20 crore on day 1 of its re-release. While a solid figure, it failed to make the record for the biggest opening for a re-released Bollywood film, which belongs to Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad, which collected ₹1.65 crore last year. The re-release of many classic movies in recent years has been well received by the public, partly because of the social aspect of watching these movies together.

Interesting facts about YJHD

Ranbir Kapoor’s film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013. The film featured actors Kalki Koechlin, Deepika Padukone and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is about four friends who take a trip to Manali which has a whole new adventure in store for them. Here are some trivia about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani you probably didn't know about.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Cast of YJHD | Source: IMDb

-The film was actually shot in Gulmarg instead of Manali.

-Ranbir Kapoor was the only choice for the lead role.

-It was a comeback for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone who had broken up sometime back before they starred in the movie.

-A 6-hour journey  turned out to be a 14-hour journey

