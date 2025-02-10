Boycott Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina And India's Got Latent Trend Over Disgusting Jokes Disguised As 'Dark Humour'

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber and founder of Beer Biceps, has landed himself in controversy after asking a vile and explicit question on a recent episode of India's Got Latent. The show, led by Samay Raina, is no stranger to controversies. However, the recent discussion on parental intercourse has sparked a massive outrage on social media with netizens demanding to boycott the show and the stakeholders.

Calls for boycotting India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina grow louder

On February 9, a video from the Samay Raina's show went viral online. In a video clip, which is doing rounds on social media, Allahbadia can be heard asking a contestant on the show, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever." The comment was widely condemned as crude and crass.



Social media users took to their handles to call for a boycott of Ranveer Allabadia and the show. #BoycottIndia'sGotLatent quickly became the top trend on X (formerly Twitter). Several notable personalities like Neelesh Misra also took to their social media platforms to pen a strong note slamming the show. Ranveer Allahbadia was on the receiving end of most hate online due to his crass questions. However, Samay Raina and other panellists also faced repercussions for celebrating the joke and encouraging it.

Hindu IT cell files complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia, India's Got Latent