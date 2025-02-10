Published 09:25 IST, February 10th 2025
Boycott Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina And India's Got Latent Trend Over Disgusting Jokes Disguised As 'Dark Humour'
A remark made by Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent has sparked a massive row. Netizens are demanding a boycott of the show and the content creator.
Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber and founder of Beer Biceps, has landed himself in controversy after asking a vile and explicit question on a recent episode of India's Got Latent. The show, led by Samay Raina, is no stranger to controversies. However, the recent discussion on parental intercourse has sparked a massive outrage on social media with netizens demanding to boycott the show and the stakeholders.
Calls for boycotting India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina grow louder
On February 9, a video from the Samay Raina's show went viral online. In a video clip, which is doing rounds on social media, Allahbadia can be heard asking a contestant on the show, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever." The comment was widely condemned as crude and crass.
Social media users took to their handles to call for a boycott of Ranveer Allabadia and the show. #BoycottIndia'sGotLatent quickly became the top trend on X (formerly Twitter). Several notable personalities like Neelesh Misra also took to their social media platforms to pen a strong note slamming the show. Ranveer Allahbadia was on the receiving end of most hate online due to his crass questions. However, Samay Raina and other panellists also faced repercussions for celebrating the joke and encouraging it.
Hindu IT cell files complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia, India's Got Latent
A day after the Ranveer Allahbadia episode from India's Got Latent was aired, a massive row erupted on the contents of the show. Amid demands of boycott and cancelling, the Hindu IT Cell took the legal route against the makers. Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, they informed of having filed an official complaint against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for ‘promoting obscenity’. The complaint has been filed with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
