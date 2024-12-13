BIG BREAKING: Allu Arjun, Telugu Superstar Arrested In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule earlier this month. The actor was taken into custody from his residence on Friday morning and has been taken to the Chikkadpally police station. The Hyderabad Police had earlier registered a case against the 41-year-old actor, along with several others, including members of his security team and the management of Sandhya Theatre in the city.

Charges Against Allu Arjun

On December 11, he approached the Telangana High Court, seeking an order to quash the case. Charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt were filed.

The investigation will now focus on two key questions: whether Allu Arjun had police permission to appear at the theatre, which was hosting a special screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule, and whether he had the authorisation to interact with fans outside the theatre, located in an area surrounded by other cinema halls.

Moment Allu Arjun Is Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

What Happened at Sandhya Theatre

Earlier this month, a tragic incident occurred during the screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, leading to the death of a woman. The chaos ensued as massive crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the film’s star, Allu Arjun, who was attending the event alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad.

Amidst the commotion, the theatre’s main gate collapsed, triggering a stampede. The incident claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman, while her 9-year-old son suffered severe injuries.

What Allu Arjun Had Said on Woman's Death?

Allu Arjun responded to the incident by expressing his condolences to the grieving family. Moreover, he extended his support by donating ₹25 lakh to the family.

“Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey," the actor said.