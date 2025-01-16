Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Inside His Mumbai Home by Intruder, Hospitalised

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalised after he was stabbed outside his residence late at night yesterday. The actor has been hospitalised at Lilawati Hospital and a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police.

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed, Hospitalised

At around 2:00 am today, Kareena Kapoor's husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed with a sharp object by an intruder, at his residence. The actor has been taken to Lilawati Hospital in Mumbai and has been hospitalised. As per latest reports, the actor's health is currently stable and out of danger.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway; Mumbai Police Issues Statement

The intruder has not been caught and details about who he is, are yet to be ascertained but a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police; the matter is being investigated. CCTV footages of the surrounding area are being looked into, to identify the intruder.

In a statement, Mumbai Police has said, “An unknown person entered Actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter.”