I Am Sorry: Ranveer Allahbadia Issues Half-Hearted Apology as Brands Pullout After His Filthy Remarks Sparked Massive Outrage
Ranveer Allahbadia took to his X account to issue an apology video following the massive outrage because of his comments on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.
Ranveer Allahbadia faced major flak after his recent appearance at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. The YouTuber who goes by the name of Beer Biceps asked lewd, incestuous questions about parental intercourse to a contestant which did not sit well with social media users. As soon as the clips went viral online, demands to boycott the influencer grew louder. As a result, Allahbadia's followers crashed massively and commercial brands, reportedly, pulled out of business with him. Amid this, the YouTuber took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to issue an apology in the matter.
Ranveer Allahbadia issues video apology
On February 10, a day after clips from India's Got Latent went viral, Ranveer Allahbadia took to his X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology video. The influencer simply said that the statements he made on the show were ‘not funny or cool’. He also stressed that he meant no disrespect to family and that his podcast is heard by people of all ages and so he should have used his reach better.
He said, “My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. This is not how I want to use my platform. I am just here for an apology. I had a lapse in judgement. Wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages, don't want to be that person who wants to take that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing I would ever want to disrespect. I need to use that platform better that has been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get better. I have asked the makers to remove the insensitive parts from the video."
