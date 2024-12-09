Aaliyah Kashyap Pre-Wedding: Rumoured Couples Alaya F-Aaishvary, Khushi-Vedang Arrive Separately

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Mumbai. On Monday night, the couple hosted a bash for their friends and family members, which saw several of their friends in attendance. Most noticeable was Alaya F and her rumored boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray's presence, although they arrived separately. Similarly, Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured bae Vedang Raina also marked their presence at the pre-wedding festivities but arrived separately.

Aaliyah Kashyap with Shane Gregoire | Image: Varinder Chawla

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire arrive for the cocktail bash

The soon-to-be-married couple arrived dressed in hues of red and black. Aaliyah, who is a digital content creator, opted for a red sequin lehenga and blushed as she got ed with her to-be-husband. Shane looked dashing in a black bandhgala over which he wore a blazer. The US citizen seemed to be effortlessly pulling of the ethnic attire for his Indian-style wedding in Mumbai.

Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of director Anurag Kashyap | Image: Varinder Chawla

On Sunday, the couple hosted their haldi as well which again saw the presence of their close ones. For the bash on Monday, Aaliyah accessorised her desi look with a diamond necklace, bangles, rings and earrings. She opted for a middle part, slick-back hair and nude makeup. She finished her look with a red matching potli bag. Aaliyah's henna peaked through in the pictures.

Other guests at Aaliyah-Shane's pre-wedding bash

Anurag Kashyap arrived at his daughter's cocktail bash in Mumbai. He was joined by his director colleagues like Vikramaditya Motwane and Imtiaz Ali. Others who joined the celebrations were Ibrahim Ali Khan. Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Anjini Dhawan, Ida Ali, Orry, Alaya F, Aaishvary Thackeray, Tanisha Santoshi and others.