After Ashish Chanchalani, India's Got Latent Panelist Vishal Dadlani Cancels Event: Had A Small Accident

India's Got Latent controversy has sparked a nationwide outrage because of the filth passed off as comedy. As a result of the massive backlash, celebrities and social media personalities who have been associated with the show previously, have been cancelling their public appearances. Earlier this week, Ashish Chanchalani, who was a part of the controversial episode, cancelled a public apparance. Now, singer Vishal Dadlani has also postponed a concert in Pune.

Vishal Dadlani postpones Pune concert amid India's Got Latent controversy

Singer Vishal Dadlani has announced that his Pune concert with Sheykhar Ravijani is postponed after he suffered a small accident. The musician, one part of the Vishal-Sheykhar music duo, updated fans about the change via his Instagram stories though he didn’t specify the nature of his injury. “My bad had a small accident. Will be back in the dance soon, will keep you all posted,” he wrote.



A screengrab of Vishal Dadlani's post | Image: Instagram

The singer duo wer supposed to perform in the Maharashtra city on March 2. Dadlani shared that he is undergoing treatment and assured fans that the concert will be reschuled soon. For the uninitated, Vishal Dadlani has been a panellist on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. However, the episode has not released yet.

Ashish Chanchalani pulls out of Captain America event

Taking to his Instagram Stories on February 13, Ashish Chanchalani shared a post where he revealed his decision to not host the show and cited the reason that he is unwell. He wrote, "Hello Doston, I am not keeping well, so unfortunately, I won't be able to attend and host the screening of the film Captain America: Brave New World on Valentine's Day. But don't worry, those who are selected can still go and enjoy the show. I know, I am gonna miss y'all so much! Love you 3000."

A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram