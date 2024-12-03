Published 00:06 IST, December 4th 2024
After Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla Faces Song Ban Ahead Of India Tour?
As per reports, a complaint has been filed against Karan Aujla alleging his music promotes harmful content, including the glorification of alcohol.
Tauba Tauba hitmaker Karan Aujla has landed in a soup ahead of his India tour. After Diljit Dosanjh, the Softly singer faces a song ban in his concerts. According to the reports, a complaint has been filed against the singer for allegedly promoting alcohol through his songs.
A police complaint was filed against Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla for promoting alcohol
According to a report in ABP, a complaint has been filed against him by Professor Panditrao Dharnevar, alleging that Karan's music promotes harmful content, including the glorification of alcohol, drugs, and violence.
In the complaint, Dharnevar has requested that Karan refrain from performing songs such as Chitta Kurta, Adhia, Few Days, Alcohol 2, Gangsta, and Bandook during his shows. He further stated that if Karan continues to perform these songs, he will file a defamation petition against the SSP and DGP of Chandigarh, arguing that these songs could negatively influence the audience.
Diljit Dosanjh faced the same accusations just on the day of his concert
He is the same person who filed a case against Diljit Dosanjh. Previously, Dharnevar had lodged a complaint requesting that the global icon refrain from performing certain songs at his live shows. In response, the Telangana government issued a legal notice, instructing him not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence.
Karan Aujla’s highly anticipated debut 8-city arena tour across India, titled It Was All A Dream, will take place in December 2024 and early January 2025. The tour, produced by Team Innovation and Live Nation, will kick off in Chandigarh on December 7, followed by Bengaluru on December 13, New Delhi on December 15 and 18, and conclude with a concert in Mumbai on December 21.
