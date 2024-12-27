Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:04 IST, December 27th 2024

After Performing With Parineeti Chopra, Karan Aujla Meets Actress' Husband Raghav Chadha In Delhi | WATCH

Karan Aujla is on his India tour "It Was All A Dream" during which he met with Parineeti Chopra's husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Karan Aujla meets Raghav Chadha | Image: Instagram

Karan Aujla is on his ‘It Was All A Dream’ India tour and he performed live in Delhi as a part of it. Last weekend, Parineeti Chopra joined the singer for a surprise performance during his concert in Delhi. Now, a video shows him spending a good time with Parineeti's husband Raghav Chadha at his residence.

Karan Aujla's candid moments with AAP leader Raghav Chadha goes viral

A few days back Karan Aujla was in Delhi for his concert. The singer performed live in the National Capital on December 15, 17, and 19, 2024. After one of these performances, he seemingly spent time with AAP leader Raghav Chaddha.

Video from the politician's fan page shows him greeting the Tauba Tauba singer warmly. They can be seen shaking hands and then hugging each other. Raghav Chadha also escorted Aujla to his residence.

When Parineeti Chopra joined Karan Aujla on stage

Parineeti Chopra recently made headlines after she revived her iconic track Pehle Lalkaare from the film Amar Singh Chamkila with her "brother," Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, at his performance in Mumbai. The actress joined Aujla on stage during his concert and posted several pictures from the event. In one of the videos, the two were seen energetically grooving to the song Pehle Lalkaare Naal by Amar Singh Chamkila.

She captioned the post, “Pehle lalkaare with my brother @karanaujla #KaranAujla #ParineetiChopra.”


(With inputs from IANS)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:04 IST, December 27th 2024

Recommended

New Year Surprise: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-release In Theatres
Entertainment News
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 412 FRIDAY Result Today
Info
PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Last Respects to Manmohan Singh | LIVE
India News
Manmohan Singh’s Enduring Connection with Amritsar Remembered by Locals
India News
Rajini Remembers Dr Manmohan Singh, Calls Him 'Great Financial Reformer'
Entertainment News
Marco Box Office Day 6: Unni Mukundan Starrer Registers Slight Dip
Entertainment News
Blinken Hails Manmohan Singh as 'Greatest Champion' of India-US Ties
India News
Budget 2025: Income Tax Relief For People Under Rs 15 Lakh CTC?
Republic Business
Police Books Man for Shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Church
India News
Derogatory! Australian Media Calls King Kohli 'Clown'; India Outraged
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.