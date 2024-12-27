Published 16:04 IST, December 27th 2024
After Performing With Parineeti Chopra, Karan Aujla Meets Actress' Husband Raghav Chadha In Delhi | WATCH
Karan Aujla is on his India tour "It Was All A Dream" during which he met with Parineeti Chopra's husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Karan Aujla is on his ‘It Was All A Dream’ India tour and he performed live in Delhi as a part of it. Last weekend, Parineeti Chopra joined the singer for a surprise performance during his concert in Delhi. Now, a video shows him spending a good time with Parineeti's husband Raghav Chadha at his residence.
Karan Aujla's candid moments with AAP leader Raghav Chadha goes viral
A few days back Karan Aujla was in Delhi for his concert. The singer performed live in the National Capital on December 15, 17, and 19, 2024. After one of these performances, he seemingly spent time with AAP leader Raghav Chaddha.
Video from the politician's fan page shows him greeting the Tauba Tauba singer warmly. They can be seen shaking hands and then hugging each other. Raghav Chadha also escorted Aujla to his residence.
When Parineeti Chopra joined Karan Aujla on stage
Parineeti Chopra recently made headlines after she revived her iconic track Pehle Lalkaare from the film Amar Singh Chamkila with her "brother," Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, at his performance in Mumbai. The actress joined Aujla on stage during his concert and posted several pictures from the event. In one of the videos, the two were seen energetically grooving to the song Pehle Lalkaare Naal by Amar Singh Chamkila.
She captioned the post, “Pehle lalkaare with my brother @karanaujla #KaranAujla #ParineetiChopra.”
(With inputs from IANS)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:04 IST, December 27th 2024