After Pratik Utekar's Cryptic Post, Dhanashree Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzi Chahal: My Silence Is Not A Sign..

Actress and choreographer Dhanashree Verma has finally broken her silence for the first time on the divorce rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In recent days, speculation about their separation dominated the media, while online users once again resorted to character-shaming Dhanashree.

Breaking her silence, Dhanashree shared her thoughts on Instagram, revealing that the past few days have been extremely challenging for her and her family. She expressed concern about how "faceless trolls were writing baseless things without fact-checking, spreading hatred, and damaging her reputation and character."