Alaya F’s Pastel Boho Chic Themed 3 BHK ‘Hustle Home’ In Mumbai Features Grandfather Kabir Bedi’s Keepsakes | Inside Pics

Freddy star Alaya F recently gave fans a peek into her Mumbai home. She lives with her cute pet dog, MJ, in a lovely house featuring a white and pink theme. Alaya describes it as her ‘hustle home,’ a temporary stop on her way to building her dream house.

Step inside Alaya F’s 3 BHK apartment in the Mumbai suburbs

In an interview with Architectural Digest India (AD), Alaya F gave a peek into her "1,200-square-foot dream home" located in a newly built complex in Mumbai's northern suburbs.

Alaya's three-bedroom apartment on the 9th floor exudes a calm, timeless charm. One bedroom serves as a yoga space with mirrored walls and a corner shelf for mats and kettlebells. Another is a glam room, styled with a boho chic vibe, complete with spacious closets, a large dressing table, and a floor-to-ceiling window. Both rooms reflect a soothing, monochromatic theme.

The living room features a unique U-shaped couch, pendant lamps, woven rugs, ceramic accents, and wicker details. In the dining area, a wooden table sits against a wall of mirrors. Alaya adds colour with plants on the balcony and vibrant wallpaper in every room. A special corner displays her trophies alongside framed drawings.

Alaya F house follows a neutral colour theme

Alaya, daughter of Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi, revealed her vision to design her house to AD. She explained, “My aesthetic is neutral, white, and bright, but it was important to ensure I could shoot content in every corner of the house.”