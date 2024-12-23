Amid AP Dhillon-Diljit Dosanjh Feud, Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Takes A Dig At Lover Singer: Karan Aujla Bhi Block

Punjabi singers AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh are in the limelight for their recent ongoing feud. Despite jam-packed with their tours, they are at loggerheads for a reason. After Badshah’s response, now Munawar Faruqui broke his silence in regard to this.

What did Munawar Faruqui say on AP Dhillon-Diljit Dosanjh’s ongoing feud?

Munawar Faruqui took to Instagram and shared a photo of the Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla alongside AP Dhillon on the stage, the comedian wrote, “Ab Karan Aujla block!”, which hinted at AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh’s controversy.

Munawar's post | Source: Instagram

Earlier Badshah had responded the controversy surrounding these singers. He wrote, “Please don’t make the mistakes that we made. The world is ours for the taking. Like they say, ‘If you wanna go fast, go alone, but if you wanna go far, go together.’ United we stand.

Badshah's post | Spurce: Instagram

About AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh’s feud

The feud began when Diljit, during his concert in Indore, gave a shoutout to singers Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, who were also performing in India. AP Dhillon said at his concert, “I just want to say one small thing, brother (referring to Diljit Dosanjh). First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?" Later, in his Instagram stories, the singer wrote, "I wasn't planning of saying s@@t knowing everyone will hate on me. Anyways, but at least we know what is real and what's not."

File photo of AP Dhillon | Source: Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page, in which his posts were visible. It implied that Dhillon's profile wasn't blocked. He wrote, “I never blocked you.

File photo of Diljit Dosanjh | Source: Instagram