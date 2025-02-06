Anupam Kher's Acting Institute Completes 20 Years, Star Announces International Actor Prepares Awards

It’s no secret that Anupam Kher is an invaluable asset to Indian cinema. The Emergency actor has made his name in the industry from scratch and has given his value to the coming gesture through his acting institute(Actor Prepares) for years. Celebrating 20 years of his organization, the veteran actor has now introduced the International Actor Prepares Awards to honour milestones and continue his legacy.

Anupam Kher announces International Actor Prepares Awards to celebrate 20 years of his acting institute

Even as his institute celebrates two decades of excellence, Anupam himself is in one of the most dynamic phases of his career. With recent successes like ‘The Signature’, ‘Vijay 69’, and the popular series ‘New Amsterdam’, the senior actor continues to leave a significant impact on cinema around the world.

The awards will honour excellence in acting. Talking about the awards, Anupam shared, “Actor Prepares has been a premier institution of learning for the past 20 years, built on international standards and led by highly qualified faculty. Over the years, we have had the honour of hosting renowned personalities from not only the who’s who of Indian cinema but also across the globe, including The Wachowskis Sisters, Ang Lee, Russell Peters, Danny Boyle and Robert De Niro. I have long envisioned instituting acting awards that truly honour actors of international standards. The Actor Prepares Awards will be the most prestigious and dignified recognition, celebrating actors internationally across all categories”.

The introduction of the International Actor Prepares Awards 2026 is a fitting tribute to the institute's legacy, ensuring that the spirit of excellence continues to thrive in the world of acting. More details about the event are going to be out soon.

Anupam Kher portrayed Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

Earlier, Anupam essayed on the role of revolutionary Jayaprakash Narayan in the Emergency’. During the promotional campaign of the film, he spoke about his portrayal of ‘Lok Nayak’, Jayaprakash Narayanji, as he said, “He did not take up any position after this whole thing happened, so a lot of people do not know about his contribution to that period. Atal ji later became the prime minister and he remained one of the tallest leaders”.

The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country by citing internal and external threats to the country.