Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Esha Verma Calls Actress 'Evil' Amid Her Ongoing Defamation Case

Actress Rupali Ganguly and Esha Verma's family rage is nowhere near cooling down. The Anupamaa star’s stepdaughter recently took to her Instagram stories to pen down a note of disappointment and slammed the actress for scheduling the next court hearing on her birthday.

Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter calls her 'evil' amid their court battle

On February 13, Esha wrote on her Insta story, “Ty to the evil step lady for scheduling the next court date on my bday muah.” After a news portal posted a screenshot of her story, Esha quickly commented to clarify that she had uploaded it by mistake. She explained that the story was meant for a close friend but was accidentally shared publicly.

“I use my socials to connect with my friends and share my thoughts—it’s always been a personal space for me. I was just typing out my feelings before bed and had meant to send it to a close friend, but it accidentally went to my story. I wasn’t trying to start anything or make this public—it was just me processing my emotions in the moment," she wrote.

Esha also shared how the situation affected her. “Seeing my court date fall on my birthday has been overwhelming, and I was simply expressing my frustration. It’s exhausting to be constantly monitored, and frustrating to see casual posts turned into headlines," she added.

What is Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma’s controversy?

The controversy between Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma, who is Ashwin Verma’s second wife Priyanka Verma’s daughter, started late last year after the latter claimed that the actress broke their home. She also called the Anupamaa lead actor an ‘abusive and toxic woman’.

Rupali responded by filing a ₹50 crore defamation case against Esha, leading to the latter deleting her Instagram post. In January, the Bombay High Court granted Rupali interim relief in the defamation case, restraining Esha and digital platforms from publishing or sharing defamatory content.