Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 15:37 IST, November 30th 2024

AP Dhillon Lands In Mumbai Ahead Of His Brownprint India Tour | WATCH

AP Dhillon is all set to return to India for his second tour in the country. The tour will kick off in Mumbai on December 7 following Delhi and Chandigarh.

AP Dhillon will kickstart his India tour on December 7. | Image: @ap.dhillxn/instagram

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon landed in Mumbai on the morning of November 30. The singer is all set for his second tour in the country. The 3-city India tour will kickstart in Mumbai on December 7.

AP Dhillon arrives in Mumbai ahead of India tour 

On November 29, several videos and photos of AP Dhillon from the Mumbai airport made their way on social media. Upon his arrival, the singer greeted the paparazzi with warm smiles and exchanged pleasantries. The Brown Munde singer was accompanied by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

AP Dhillon arrived in Mumbai in a casual all-black outfit. In the video, he could be seen walking towards his car.

AP Dhillon announces three-city India tour The Brownprint EP 

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon is set to return to India for a highly anticipated tour, supporting his latest EP, The Brownprint. This marks his second tour in the country, following his debut in 2021. AP Dhillon took to his Instagram handle to announce the news to his fans.

In the caption, he wrote, "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place, I will always call home. INDIA LETS GO!" The tour will kick off in Mumbai on December 7, followed by a first-ever show in New Delhi on December 14, and concluding in Chandigarh on December 21. Dhillon will share the stage with his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon. "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour," Dhillon expressed, adding, "The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live," as per a statement shared by his team.

(With inputs from agencies) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:37 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.