Published 08:42 IST, December 22nd 2024

AP Dhillon Picks Beef With Diljit Dosanjh Over 'Blocking' Him On Insta, Latter Says 'Mere Pange...'

AP Dhillon claimed that even though Diljit Dosanjh promoted his The Brownprint India Tour at his concert, he has blocked him on Instagram.

Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon are on their respective India tours | Image: Instagram

AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh are currently on their respective multi-city India tours. At a recent concert, Dhillon seemingly beefed with Diljit by saying from the stage that the latter showing support for his The Brownprint India Tour was a publicity gimmick when, in fact, the GOAT singer had blocked him on Instagram. Later on, Diljit fired back at Dhillon's claims in his Instagram stories and also shared screenshots to back his side of the story.

Are AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh fighting?

AP Dhillon said at his concert, “I just want to say one small thing, brother (referring to Diljit Dosanjh). First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?"

Later, in his Instagram stories, the Brown Munde singer wrote, "I wasn't planning of saying s@@t knowing everyone will hate on me. Anyways, but at least we know what is real and what's not."

Diljit reacts to AP Dhillon's claims that he blocked him on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Diljit Dosanjh shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page, in which his posts were visible. It implied that Dhillon's profile wasn't blocked. He wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni (My issues could be with the government…not with the artists)."

During one of his earlier shows from the Dil-Luminati India Tour, Diljit gave a shoutout to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla, who were about to start their respective India tours back then. The Crew actor also shared, "Yeh independent music ka time shuru hai. Musibate toh ayengi. Jab koi revolution aata hai toh musibat aati hai. Hum apna kam karte jayenge (The time for independent music has started. Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working)."

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:42 IST, December 22nd 2024

