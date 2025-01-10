Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Wedding Reception: Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan Lead Celeb Roll Call | PHOTOS

Singer Armaan Malik and influencer Aashna Shroff, who tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony last December, celebrated their union with a grand wedding reception on Thursday. The event was attended by several celebrities from B-town.

The newlyweds were seen interacting warmly with the paparazzi. Armaan even shared a sweet moment with Aashna by planting a kiss on her cheek, leaving fans gushing over the adorable gesture.



For the reception, Aashna chose a blush pink fish-cut lehenga with intricate embellishments. She styled her dupatta as a cape and paired it with stunning green diamond jewellery. Armaan, on the other hand, looked equally stylish in a navy blue indo-western outfit.





Earlier this month, the couple shared the happy news of their wedding on Instagram by posting stunning photos from their intimate ceremony. "Tu hi mera ghar" (You are my home), read the caption of Aarman's post.

Armaan and Aashna tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on December 28, at an event that was attended by close friends and family. The couple had been dating for a few months before solemnizing their relationship.

For their special day, Aashna opted for a radiant orange-coloured lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She complemented her bridal look with exquisite jewellery from the same designer. Armaan, equally stylish, was dressed in a bespoke Manish Malhotra outfit that perfectly complemented Aashna's, creating a harmonious and elegant look.

Arman's musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. (ANI)