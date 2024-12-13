Asha Bhosle's Single Saiyaan Bina Released, Enchants Music Lovers | Watch

Asha Bhosle, 91, has collaborated with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle on a new song, titled Saiyaan Bina. The soulful track has been released on YouTube and instantly charmed music lovers. An inspiration to the world, Saiyaan Bina portrays the legacy of her musical family and is a throwback to her successful and long-standing career. In the music video, Asha Bhosle features with her grand daughter, Zanai.

Zanai Bhosle in a still from Saiyaan Bina music video | Image: Zanai Bhosle/Instagram

Asha Bhosle records her new song at 91

The music video starts with Asha Bhosle paying tribute to her father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar, a celebrated artist and founder of The Mangeshkar School Of Music. Asha herself is a music icon and holds the record of the world's most-recorded singer of all time. Saiyaan Bina beautifully captures her melodious voice and will surely tug at heartstrings. Starting off in a mellow tone, the track picks tempo with Bhosle chiming in with her inimitable style and energy. The video follows her glancing through old family albums as the song, signifying love and longing, plays in the backdrop. Saiyaan Bina is an ode to the music maestro and Asha Bhosle's late husband RD Burman, fondly remembered by the Indian music industry as Pancham Da.

Zanai Bhosle charms with her classical dance

The second half of the track sees Asha Bhosle's grand-daughter Zanai performing classical dance to sitar tunes. She looks effortless in her performance and exudes an unmatched grace in her dance style. Zanai, who often credits Asha as her biggest inspiration, reflected on the deep emotional and creative connection that they share and how the track beautifully blends the traditional with the modern.

A still from Saiyaan Bina music video | Image: Zanai Bhosle/Instagram