Ashish Chanchlani Pulls Out From Captain America Hosting Gig Amid India's Got Latent Controversy, Says 'Not Keeping Well'

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia and India's Got Latent, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has announced that he will not be hosting Captain America: Brave New World event. It was scheduled for Valentine's Day, February 14. This announcement came after he was summoned by Assam Police, along with fellow YouTuber Allahbadia, in connection with an FIR lodged against multiple content creators for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in vulgar discussions on 'India's Got Latent'.

Ashish was also summoned by Mumbai Police regarding the ongoing controversy. He recorded his statement with the Khar Police on Wednesday and told them the show was "not scripted".

Why Ashish Chanchlani will not host the Captain America event?

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ashish shared a post where he revealed his decision to not host the show and cited the reason that he is unwell. He wrote, "Hello Doston, I am not keeping well, so unfortunately, I won't be able to attend and host the screening of the film Captain America: Brave New World on Valentine's Day. But don't worry, those who are selected can still go and enjoy the show. I know, I am gonna miss y'all so much! Love you 3000."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

On Thursday, Assam Police said that they have issued summons to Chanchlani and fellow YouTuber Allahbadia. The FIR, filed by Alok Boruah of Nayanpur, Guwahati, names Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina, among others, accusing them of violating public decency and morality through their content.

(A file photo of Ashish Chanchlani | Image: Instagram)

More about the case filed in Assam