Aubrey Plaza Is Single: Insensitive Posts Flood Social Media After The White Lotus Star's Husband Jeff Baena Dies By Suicide
Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena was found dead at a home in Los Angeles. He was 47. Speculation remains over whether Plaza would attend the Golden Globes.
Writer-director Jeff Baena, popular for making independent films including The Little Hours, Life After Beth and others, was found dead at his Los Angeles home. He was 47. Baena was married to his frequent creative collaborator Aubrey Plaza, who featured in four of his five directorial ventures. They began dating in 2011, three years before Plaza starred in his 2014 directorial debut, the zombie comedy Life After Beth. The couple went on to marry in 2021.
After the news of Baena's death surfaced, social media was flooded with insensitive posts which claimed that Plaza was "now single".
Insensitive posts flood social media after Jeff Baena allegedly dies by suicide
Social media was flooded with photos of Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza after the former's death. Some remarked that Plaza was "now single". Such posts were quickly called out by netizens. "If U read news of Writer/Director Jeff Baena taking his own life/dying & ur 1st thought is "Ooooh Aubrey Plaza is Single"...Get Help. What in Absolute Loving Hell is wrong with you? Even if you did have a shot which you don't...Do u really think posting that will endear u to her (sic)," commented one. Another one said, "Aubrey Plaza’s husband k*lled himself and men in the replies talking about some “so she’s single now?” Zero empathy (sic)."
Simultaneously, many questioned whether Plaza would still attend the 82nd Golden Globes awards ceremony, which is scheduled for Sunday (EST).
Heartwrenching details of Jeff Baena's death emerge
Jeff Baena was found dead Friday morning at a Los Angeles home, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The circumstances of his death remained unclear, and the office said it was investigating and a full report would not be available until the case is closed. In addition to Aubrey Plaza, Baena is survived by his mother, Barbara Stern, stepfather Roger Stern, father Scott Baena, stepmother Michele Baena, brother Brad Baena and stepsiblings Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman.
