Badshah Refutes Involvement In Traffic Violation, Calls Reports 'False, Defamatory': Thar Toh Hai...

Badshah recently attended the Karan Aujla concert in Gurugram on December 15. As per various reports, the rapper's convoy of cars was held in traffic violation for driving on the wrong side of Sohna Road in Gurgram. It was reported that the rapper was slapped with a ₹15,000 fine following the incident. However, his team has refuted all rumours and Badshah took to his Instagram account to issue a clarification.

'We Always Drive Responsibly', says Badshah after traffic violation allegations

On December 17, Badshah took to his Instagram account to issue a clarification on the incident. It was reported that the car found flouting traffic rules was a black Thar. However, the rapper stressed that he was not the one driving the car and he does not possess a Thar.

A screengrab of Badshah's post | Image: Instagram



Badshah wrote, “Bhai, Thar toh hai bhi nai mere pass, na mai drive kar raha tha us din. I was being driven in a white Vellfire, and we always drive responsibly. Chahe gaadiyan chahe game.” Calling the reports ‘false and defamatory' the rapper's team issued a statement on Tuesday night denying the rapper's involvement in any such incident.

Badshah's team issues statement refuting rumours

An official statment by Badshah's team accessed by ANI read, “We are issuing this statement to address recent defamatory reports and false accusations regarding a traffic incident involving Badshah following the Karan Aujla concert on December 15th, 2024, in the Delhi NCR region. These reports allege that Badshah was involved in a traffic violation, specifically driving on the wrong side of the road. We want to unequivocally state that this allegation is completely false." The team further stated that "no fine was levied" on any vehicle associated with the rapper and his team. Stating that they are fully cooperating with the inquiries, Badshah's team affirmed that the "truth will be readily apparent."



A file photo of Badshah | Image: Instagram



"We categorically deny any involvement of Badshah or his team in the reported traffic violation. None of the vehicles in our party, including those transporting Badshah, were involved in the incident of driving on the wrong side of the road. Furthermore, no fines were issued to any vehicles associated with Badshah or his team that evening," the statement read. "We have complete confidence in our transportation provider and their professionally licensed drivers. We are cooperating fully with any official inquiries into this matter and will provide all necessary documentation to confirm Badshah's whereabouts and travel arrangements that evening. We urge responsible reporting based on verified information, and we trust that the truth will be readily apparent," the statement added.