Bangladeshi Actress Meher Afroz Shaon Arrested On Sedition Charge Amid Attacks On Hindus

Meher Afroz Shaon, popular Bangladeshi actress and wife of writer Humayun Ahmed, was arrested by Dhaka police on Thursday, February 6. Her arrest happened hours later, her native house in Jamalpur was set on fire by protesters around 6 PM, per media reports. Meher began her acting career as a child artist and went on to star as a lead in numerous movies and TV shows.

Meher Afroz Shaon arrested for conspiring against the country?

The Detective Branch (DB) has arrested actress Meher Afroz Shaon on charges of conspiring against the state. She was taken into custody in Dhanmondi on Thursday night. More details regarding her arrest are awaited but according to Dhaka Tribune, the actress has been critical of Bangladesh 's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

(A file photo of Meher Afroz Shaon | Image: Instagram)

Her arrest comes hours after her family house in Jamalpur was set on fire. The reports claim that students and local residents torched her house near Norundi Railway Station. The house belonged to her father Engineer Mohammad Ali. He had sought an Awami League nomination for the last national election. Her mother Begum Tahura Ali also served two terms in parliaments.

Taking inspiration from her parents, Meher too joined politics and contested for a reserved parliamentary seat as an Awami League candidate last election.

(A file photo of Meher Afroz Shaon | Image: Facebook)

Who is Meher Afroz Shaon?