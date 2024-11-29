Search icon
Published 11:09 IST, November 29th 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Producer's Daughter Tishaa's Cancer Misdiagnosed, Read Shocking Details Of Death

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 producer Krishan Kumar's wife Tanya Singh penned an emotional note alleging that due to 'misdiagnosis' her daughter Tishaa died.

undefined | Image: undefined

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 producer Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh's daughter and Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar died earlier this year in July. It was said that she died because of cancer, but Tanya has now revealed the real reason behind her daughter's death. She penned a long note on her social media handle sharing shocking details about "(mis)diagnosis" and "(mal)practices". She alleged that due to misdiagnosis her daughter died.

Tanya Singh pens an emotional note calling her daughter Tishaa 'fearless' and 'brave'

On Instagram, Tanya shared a reel that captured the precious moments with her daughter Tishaa. She clarified that her 20-year-old daughter didn't have cancer and was misdiagnosed. She claimed that her daughter's "pure innocent soul" went through "injustice" due to somebody else's "bad doings".  However, she admitted that no one can escape the wrath of their Karmic deeds. "No matter if any philosophies say otherwise: no matter the business of medical (mis)diagnosis &(mal)practices. No matter if people out there don’t believe in ‘evil eye,dark magic,nazar,etc. It’s irrelevant to the Truth,what anyone else thinks,coz no one else knows what you know & in time,the truth has its way of revealing itself & it shall," she added.

Tanya continued that despite all the struggles, her daughter never feared or went into depression. She was brave and wanted to "spread to kids her age/ younger/older… how to ‘not’ let medical diagnosis etc scare you". She also wanted to talk about her experience of "overcoming a misdiagnosis, and dealing with chemo side effects with biomedicine".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Tanya Singh opened up about the truth behind the death of her daughter Tishaa

In the same post, Tanyaa clarified that her daughter had a vaccine at the age of 15 which "possibly triggered an autoimmune situation, which was wrongly diagnosed(we did not know this at the time). Having said that she sent a message to all the parents, "Parents, if, God forbid your child just has ‘lymph node swellings’~ PLEASE make sure to get a second & third opinion before going in for a ‘bone-marrow test or a biopsy. Lymph nodes are the body’s defence guards & they can also swell due to emotional trauma, etc, or due to a previous infection not treated fully."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

She added that by the time they got to know about the real reason they were, "already sucked into the ‘medical trap'". She concluded by writing, "I pray daily that no kid should ever have to face this cruel world of medical traps or hidden negative forces."

Earlier, in an official statement shared by the Kumar family at the time of Tishaa's death, they had revealed that she died on July 18 after a prolonged battle with illness.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:09 IST, November 29th 2024

